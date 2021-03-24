2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have appointed a new gaffer ahead of the start of the second round of the league season.

Coach Kasim Mingle Ocansey will lead Bechem United in the second round of the GhanaPremier league season.

The former Great Olympics trainer has began his work with the hunters after agreeing terms with the club at the beginning of the week.

He replaces former coach Kwaku Danso who vacated his post for what he terms as unpaid salaries for several months.

The former Great Olympics gaffer will be assisted by coach Osei wire at the Bechem based club.