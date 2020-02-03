7 hours ago

Unconfirmed reports from the camp of Bechem United indicate that the Ghane Premier League side have appointed Frenchman Romain Fotz as their new head coach.

Reports say the French trainer arrived in Ghana a fortnight ago to take charge of the technical department of the Hunters.

Fotz was spotted on the bench of Bechem United during Sunday's 2-1 win over Regional rivals Berekum Chelsea.

His influence was evident as Bechem United dug deep to post victory over their regional rivals.

Before his arrival, Kwaku 'Klopp' Danso had taken charge of the team.

Bechem United are sixth on the table with 13 points from seven league matches.