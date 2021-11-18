2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have augmented their technical department with the addition of expatriate trainer Gonzalez Machado Alfredo Carlos as the new technical director.

The 53 year old Uruguayan has signed a two year deal with the Bechem based side and will take charge of primarily youth development with their U-17 and U-19 side under his watch.

He will also serve as the technical director for the first team squad of the team as well.

A club statement issued read : “The experienced Uruguayan gaffer has been tasked to head the youth teams (U-17 & 19) and also serve as the technical director for the senior team”, the statement said.

“The services of Alfredo are in line with the club’s pursuit of changing lives through football and education through sports as a means of equipping the young talents with the requisite skills to make them competitive on the world stage”.

Gonzalez Machado Alfredo Carlos last worked as Sporting Director for Jordanian club, Al-Karmel SC would be coming to the job with a lot of experience having worked with other clubs including Kalatan FC, Pro Duta and CA Atenas among others.