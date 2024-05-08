12 minutes ago

Seth Osei Wire, the assistant coach of Bechem United, has attributed the team's underperformance in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season to player sales.

With Bechem United currently occupying the seventh position on the league table with 41 points after 28 games, Wire acknowledged that the initial target of securing the league title has faced setbacks due to the departure of key players.

"We sold two of our players and I think that caused us. We are hoping to finish in the top-four at the end of the season," Wire explained, emphasizing the impact of player sales on the team's performance.

The absence of influential players like Hafiz Konkoni and Augustine Okrah, who moved to Tanzanian club Young Africans and departed Bechem United, respectively, has led to a reevaluation of their goals.

Despite these challenges, Wire remains optimistic about the team's prospects for the remainder of the campaign. Bechem United still has one outstanding game against Dreams FC, providing them with an opportunity to collect vital points towards achieving their revised target.

Additionally, the upcoming FA Cup semifinals offer a chance for the team to regroup and strategize for the league's final stretch.

With a focus on maximizing the potential of the current squad, Wire and the Bechem United coaching staff are determined to finish the season on a positive note.