3 hours ago

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has handed a two game ban and fine of GHC1,000 to Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour for misconduct in the Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 game against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Gyeabuor Park.

Osei Kuffour was charged with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.

According to the charge sheet, Samuel Osei Kuffour did intentionally kick player number 11 of Asante Kotoko SC (Frank Thierry Etouga Mbella) in an off-ball situation, an action which in the opinion of the association is an improper behavior and likely to bring the game into disrepute.

In a statement released by the FA , the player is being punished for misconduct and has been warned from such behaviour.

"Samuel Osei Kuffour is found Guilty of the charge by the Committee. The Committee therefore, hereby makes the following decisions:

1.A fine of GHc1,000 is hereby imposed on Samuel Osei Kuffour in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

2. That Samuel Osei Kuffour is hereby handed a two-match ban in accordance with Article 12(b) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

3. Samuel Osei Kuffour is warned that any future misconduct shall receive a more severe punishment," the FA wrote.

Osei Kuffuor will miss the games between Eleven Wonders and Karela United.