Bechem United came from behind to snatch a point against Karela United on Match Day 26 of the Ghana Premier League at the Fosu Gyeabuor Paerk on Monday. Augustine Okrah scored an absolute beauty in the second half as the former MTN FA Cup champions battled to a 1-1 draw at home.

The Hunters were hoping to close the gap on leaders Asante Kotoko but their effort wasn’t enough as they dropped points – giving Asante Kotoko a sigh with a 7 point lead at the top of the table.

The first half failed to produce goals but the visitors took the lead in the 48th minute after a beautiful team move. Karela United captain Umar Bashiru took full advantage of a defensive blunder from defender Osei Kuffour to slot home the opener.

They were reduced to ten men after defender Patrick Mensah received his marching orders after a second yellow card in the 74th minute.

Bechem United rallied back to fetch the equalizer following a delicious build up between Francis Twene and Hafiz Konkoni before setting up Augustine Okrah to blast home the equalizer from the edge of the box in the 79th minute.

The result leaves Bechem United in second place with 45 points – 7 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko who have 52 points.