56 minutes ago

Bechem United, a Ghana Premier League outfit, has taken the decision to relieve Coach Bismark Kobi Mensah of his duties following a string of poor results.

Mensah, who previously served as the tactician for Karela United, joined Bechem United at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, stepping in for Kasim Ocansey Mingle. Mingle had departed to join Premier League newcomers Nations FC.

Reports of Mensah's dismissal emerged last year, but the club swiftly dismissed them, coinciding with an improvement in the team's performance. Despite a strong start to the season, going undefeated in their first ten games, their form has since declined.

Recent disappointing results, including a narrow loss to Nsoatreman FC, prompted the decision to part ways with Mensah.

The club has not yet announced a replacement for Mensah, but sources indicate that former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker is a frontrunner for the position.

Currently positioned ninth in the league standings with 26 points from 18 games, Bechem United is seeking a turnaround in fortunes under interim coaching guidance.

Their upcoming match against league leaders Samartex presents an opportunity to reignite their campaign and climb the table.