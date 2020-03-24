2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington aka Prof says that the club will embark on a massive sale of some of its key players during the transfer window.

The transfer window has been opened for business despite football going on a temporary break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According the club chief, key players such as leading scorer Prince Adu Kwabena, tricky winger Yaw Anorl, Moro Salifu, Owusu Boakye and Charles Amponsah have all been placed on the transfer list.

He says the above listed players have all received overtures from clubs both foreign and local and they are ready to listen to offers.

"Both foreign and local clubs have made inquiries on five (5) top players of Bechem untied, Prince Adu Kwabena, Charles Amponsah, Moro Salifu, Yaw Anorl, and Owusu Boakye are players to be sold out to different clubs both foreign and Ghana," he told OTEC FM.

The club's leading goalscorer Prince Adu Kwabena has scored 8 goals in the Ghana Premier League and has been tracked by both Kotoko and Hearts while Moro Salifu has been the subject of intrest from Aduana Stars and Kotoko.

Moneybags Legon Cities are also eyeing Yaw Anorl as they bid to beat the drop.