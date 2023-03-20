12 minutes ago

Bechem United returned to winning ways as they recorded a 3-1 victory over Karela United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Hafiz Konkoni put The Hunters in front in the 20th minute. Isaiah Nyarko doubled their advantage on 42 minutes before Abdul Karim made it 3-0 for the hosts on the half time break.

Karela were awarded a penalty in the 58th minute but Samuel Atta Kumi scored to give his side a consolation as Bechem United held on to win 3-1.

Bechem United thus climbs to 3rd place in the League standings, 3 points behind leaders Aduana FC who play Legon Cities on Monday. Karela United are in 14th position, 2 points adrift of the relegation zone.