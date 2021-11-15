3 hours ago

It is surreal to find players on the local scene combining books with their footballing career as young Bechem United midfielder Clinton Duodu is one of the few.

The midfielder has been tormenting teams in the Ghana Premier League at will and Kotoko saw that recently when they clashed at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Clinton Duodu wrote his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) paper today as did the numerous Ghanaian children across schools in the country.

His club side Bechem United has sent him a good will message in his academic pursuit which started today.

"This is the day you have prepared so hard for, as you write this exam, we pray you come out in all the flying colours of success. May your efforts in preparation not be wasted. Face the exams surefooted. Your good success is guaranteed !!!" the club wrote on their twitter handle.