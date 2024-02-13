40 minutes ago

Macedonian club FK Shkupi has successfully secured the signing of talented striker Emmanuel Avornyo from Ghanaian side Bechem United.

The transfer was confirmed by Bechem United in a recent social media announcement, expressing gratitude to Avornyo for his contributions to the team and wishing him success in his future endeavors.

At just 22 years old, Avornyo has already showcased his potential, scoring three goals in 15 appearances in the Ghana Premier League this season.

His move to FK Shkupi presents an exciting opportunity for the young forward to make a significant impact with his skills and energetic playing style.

FK Shkupi competes in the Macedonian First Football League, the country's top-tier football competition. Avornyo's addition is expected to bolster the team's attacking lineup and enhance their performance in the league.

Joining FK Shkupi opens up new horizons for Avornyo, providing him with exposure to European football at a higher level. It marks a significant step forward in his career development.

Avornyo will join a diverse and competitive squad at FK Shkupi, featuring players from various countries.

His arrival is viewed as a positive development for both clubs involved, offering Avornyo the chance to flourish in European football while strengthening FK Shkupi's squad for their upcoming challenges in the Macedonian First Football League.