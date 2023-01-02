3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak lost for the first time in eight matches in their match day 10 clash against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.

The capital-based club lost 2-1 at their adopted home grounds at the Cape Coast Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Accra Hearts of Oak started the game in dominant fashion as they made early incursions into the opposition half but were stunned by Bechem United with their first foray forward.

Cephas Mantey shot Bechem United into the lead in the 7th minute of the game with a well-taken strike.

The Hunters added a second goal just six minutes later as Hafiz Wotah Konkoni added the second goal to make it 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Hearts of Oak pushed to reduce the scores of the game in the first half but to no avail.

Benjamin Yorke nearly reduced the deficit for Slavko Matic's side but his strike missed the goalpost by a whisker as the hunters went into the break with a healthy 2-0 lead.

The phobians pushed to reduce the deficit but Bechem United was resolute at the back as they repelled any attack thrown at them.

Hearts were reduced to ten men as Enoch Asubonteng was shown the exit but pulled a goal back through center-back Robert Addo Sowah to make it a nervy finish to the game.

Serbian coach Slavko Matic tasted his first-ever defeat since taking charge of Accra Hearts of Oak in eight matches.