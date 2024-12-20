1 hour ago

Bechem United head coach Kwaku Danso has shared his thoughts on the highly competitive nature of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League, stating that there is no standout team this season, making the league more challenging for all clubs involved.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Bechem United's clash with FC Samartex, Coach Danso explained why the league is so keenly contested.

"We take every game as it comes. We never underrate any opponent. If you look at the league we are playing, there is no exceptional team, and so the league is keenly contested," Danso said.

Bechem United has been one of the most in-form teams this season, having won four consecutive matches and remaining unbeaten in their last five outings.

With their strong form, the team is firmly in the hunt for the league title.

This weekend, Bechem United faces a tough challenge as they take on defending champions FC Samartex.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, and Coach Danso will be looking to extend his team's impressive run against a strong opponent.