46 minutes ago

Bechem United youngster Kwadwo Asamoah has officially joined Latvian side FK Spartaks Jūrmala ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The 18-year old attacker completed his switch to the Latvian top-flight side on Monday after successfully passing his mandatory medical examination.

Kwadwo Asamoah signed a four-year deal with Red and White lads after a trial at the club following a short stint in Italy.

The Sloka Stadium outfit acquired the young winger from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United for a transfer fee of around 50,000 euros according to media reports.

He made his Ghana Premier League debut at age 15 for Bechem United in their clash with Inter Allies during the 2018 season which ended abruptly.

Asamoah's versatility makes him play as a left winger and defensive midfielder and is yet to feature for Ghana at any level.

Asamoah scored one goal in his two appearances for Bechem United in the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.