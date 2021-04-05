3 hours ago

Some residents of Kasoa in the Central Region have called on the government to beef up security in the area following recent robbery and murder cases recorded in the town.

Two persons, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command on April 4, 2021, for allegedly killing a 10-year-old boy for rituals at Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

According to sources, the suspects lured the deceased, only known as Ishmael by his peers, into an uncompleted building and hit him with an object, killing him instantly.

There are claims that a fetish priest in the Volta Region told the two suspects to bring human parts for rituals, hence the action of the pair.

This comes after a forty-year-old man Steven Ntiri was shot at close range in broad daylight by unknown assailants at Opeikuma junction a suburb of Kasoa by some unknown men who made away with an undisclosed amount of money in an envelope.

Some residents blamed the police for not doing enough to curb crime in the area and demanded that the government beefs up security in the town.

“The situation in the area is pathetic. We go to bed not knowing what lies ahead for us. We are disappointed in the police in the area. It seems little or no effort has been put in place to bring an end to these vices,” a resident lamented.

“We need the government to ensure that the police in this area are up to task in the fight against crime or better still involve the military to support the police in the fight against criminal elements since they live in constant fear of the unknown.”

Source: citifmonline