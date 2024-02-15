56 minutes ago

Lady Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Prempeh, who heads Authority Bible Church, has advised women only to agree to marry a man when they have seen the man's penis.

She believes that, in recent times, women are leaving marriages because of unsatisfactory experiences in the bedroom.



According to her, women must have an idea of what they will encounter in the bedroom before deciding to settle with any man.



"I want to caution the women who think that when you have a thick, tall man, it means he has an enjoyable and strong penis. I know men who are thick and tall, and what's hanging there is small.



"If you are a woman and you're judging a man because of the size of his body, and you get on the bed, and he's looking for where he placed his penis, and he can't even find it.



"So the bedmatics become a disaster right from day one. I know women who have run away during the honeymoon. I am one of the women of God who thinks that before you marry a man, you must see his penis; you must feel it and make sure it works," she said.

She clarified that she has not asked women to engage in sex before marriage, but they should certainly have an idea of the manhood they are going to live with for the rest of their lives.



"I never said have sex…It will save you from divorce. Do you want to marry something you don't want, and the next minute, you're asking for a divorce?" She stated.

