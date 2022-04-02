1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi says that being captain of the Italian SerieA side is a source of great pride for him.

He says that his climb up to the summit of Italian football has been long and winding and ending up as captain at a Serie A club is great news.

The Ghanaian striker of Spezia, Emmanuel Gyasi said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport : "Being captain for me is a great pride, I arrived here from Serie C and now I wear the headband, worn before me by a great as Giulio Maggiore ".

He first joined the Italian side in the lower reaches of the Italian leagues in 2016 but went on loan to Pistoiese and other clubs before helping them gain promotion into the Italian Serie A.

Since joining the club he has made 150 appearances for Spezia scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists for his side.

He has been capped three times by Ghana but in recent times he has been overlooked by the national team coaches.