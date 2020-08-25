1 hour ago

Legendary former Black Stars player Mohammed Polo says former Ghana Football Association(GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi should fight and clear his name if he is not guilty of any crimes.

A group of persons with vested interest in football calling themselves 'Free Nyantakyi Movement' have launched a petition seeking the state to discontinue the court action instituted against the former Ghana FA boss.

Football clubs in Ghana and other persons with interest in football have petitioned the President of the land to invoke his prerogative of mercy under Article 72 of the Constitution and pardon the former CAF vice president.

After the airing of the no 12 documentary in June 2018 by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Mr Nyantakyi was banned for life by FIFA and was relieved of his role as the GFA boss, FIFA Executive Council member and is currently standing trial for defrauding by false pretense among others.

According to Polo he would only join such a group if Nyantakyi admits he erred and asks for forgiveness.

" If Kwesi Nyantakyi will admit that he is guilty and ask for forgiveness, I will support the free Nyantakyi movement” he told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

"How can I support that move when he has not come out to say he is guilty?

"He has contributed his quota to Ghana football but as Osei Palmer is doing now, he should also fight and clear himself if he thinks he is not guilty,” Polo said on Akoma FM.

He was accused of requesting $11 million (9.3 million euros) to secure government contracts and is currently fighting his innocence at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Nyantakyi and former GFA Exco member Abdulai Alhassan are standing trial on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, fraud and corruption by public officers at the Accra High Court.