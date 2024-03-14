54 minutes ago

Local media reports suggest that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is considering Belgian trainer Marc Brys for the vacant position of head coach of the Black Stars.

Allegedly, pressure from the government is pushing the GFA towards appointing Brys ahead of the upcoming international friendlies against Uganda and Nigeria.

While the GFA's preferred candidate, Otto Addo, is reportedly still in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, leaving uncertainty about his return to the Black Stars, Brys has emerged as a potential alternative.

The association is said to be weighing the risks associated with Addo's potential failure to deliver results, akin to his predecessor Milovan Rajevac.

This consideration has opened the door for Brys, known for his track record of building successful teams despite having won only one major trophy, the Belgian Cup in 2005 with Beerschot AC.

Brys boasts extensive coaching experience, having managed clubs across Europe and Asia, including FC Eindhoven, OH Leuven, Germinal Beerschot, Mouscron, Sint Truiden, Al-Raed, and Najran.

Despite falling slightly short of the GFA's initial criteria of 15 years of coaching experience and a proven track record of success, Brys's interest in the position and lobbying efforts in Ghana has brought him into serious consideration.

Sources indicate that Brys is currently in Ghana, actively vying for the coaching role. Whether the GFA ultimately opts for Brys or maintains its preference for Addo's return remains to be seen.