22 minutes ago

Belgian Topflight side Club Brugge have expressed interest in FC Nordsjaelland's Ghanaian forward Isaac Atanga as potential replacement For Emmanuel Dennis, according to media reports.

Brugge are currently in the market for a potential replacement and have been linked with a number of forwards in the last few months.

Atanga’s ability to play as a winger, attacking midfielder and striker would appeal to his increasing number of suitors as he can be deployed in numerous positions.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in the Danish SuperLiga and Sydbank Pokalen, scoring seven goals in both competitions while producing four assists in 25 appearances.

The former Right to Dream Academy graduate has close to three years remaining on his current contract with Danish SuperLiga side FC Nordsjaelland.

A lot of Club Brugge’s summer transfer business will depend on whether or not Emmanuel Dennis decides to exit the club.

The bosses at Brugge will be hoping to convince him to stay for another year but will know that a move to another club might be too hard to turn down for him.