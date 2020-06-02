2 hours ago

Coach of the Red Devils of Belgium Roberto Martinez has plans for Jérémy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere with regard to the national team.

The talented winger has in the past ignored overtures from Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor as he is intent on playing for the country on his birth.

The Golden Generation of the Red Devils is not getting any younger.

In order to remain equally successful on the world stage, some new boys will have to get up soon.

In the Jupiler Pro League, Jérémy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere emphatically put their nose to the window this season.

Roberto Martinez explained at la Dernière Heure that he follows some talented players with the year 2000 or later, together with the national youth coaches.

Two of them he saw acting at a very high level. "Jérémy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere. We want to influence their progress by letting them gain experience." Because it went wrong for other talents in the past, according to the national coach as they have too little experience.

A selection with the Red Devils could already count as experience, but of course it is not that far yet. Although the national coach will continue to follow them carefully.