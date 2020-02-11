5 minutes ago

Belgian has been taken aback at the pace at which Ghana is willing and ready to fast track talents born in Belgium to Ghanaian parents.

Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor is in Europe touring and scouting Ghanaian players who ply their trade in the various leagues across Europe.

The former Ghana captain has been in Belgium and at the weekend held meetings with some Belgian born Ghanaian players who have played for the junior teams of their country of birth.

The media in Belgium is alarmed and have began ringing alarm bells at the possibility of Ghana 'stealing' these talents under their noses.

C.K Akonnor held meeting with Jeremy Doku who has been tipped for big things in the future with the Belgium having high hopes for the teen sensation and his teammate Francis Amuzu.

He was present when AA Gent played against RSC Anderlecht and after the math met with all the players with Ghanaian descent including Elisha Owusu who plays for Gent

Elisha has been a revelation this season for the Buffalos and has in the past played for the junior teams of France and Ghana will hope the defensive midfielder will opt for the Black Stars.