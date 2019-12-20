43 minutes ago

Belgium top flight side KAA Gent are keeping tabs on Mouscron midfielder Frank Boya as they look for cover for Ghanaian international Elisha Owusu.

The winter transfer window is fast approaching and Belgian teams want to take advantage of it.

The Buffalos are thinking of strengthening their midfield in January with a defensive midfielder because Elisha Owusu does not have a lining in the core.

When Owusu was injured, it was Sven Kums who resumed his role in the Buffalo, but Gent then lost quality higher on the field.

La Gantoise closely follows Frank Boya, who has had a very good season in Mouscron, according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is coming to the end of the contract with Mouscron next June.

The Hurlus will have to sell the Cameroonian in January if they want to recover a little money or extend his contract.

Also multiple media reports have indicated that Boya himself has already expressed his desire to join a bigger club.