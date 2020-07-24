2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Sekondi Hasaacas, Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah has laid into former General Manager of Techiman Eleven Wonders Takyi Arhin describing him as a sycophant who walks around with his belly.

This attack stems from the fact that Takyi Arhin has launched a staunch defence for the Ghana Football Association about how the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief fund was alloted to various stakeholders.

Many club owners and financiers have questioned the paltry amount of money given them by the GFA whiles certain bodies who have not suffered from the effects of the COVID-19 have been handed monies.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Paapa branded Takyi Arhin a 'Bellytician' who does not spend a dime on football but because he wants to please his paymasters lambast football financiers who complain.

The CEO of Hassacas has accused Takyi Arhin of being a walking contradiction as he has accused those complaining about the controversial COID-19 relief fund formula as 'political opponents' of the current regime.

Takyi Arhin who was staunch supporter of disqualified Wilfred Osei Palmer has now switched camp to the current regime and has been defending anything the current GFA does whether good or bad.

"People like Takyi Arhin are the real enemies of football in this country. What is the sense in what has just said on the radio? he quizzed on Asempa FM on Friday morning.

"Which clubs does Takyi Arhin belong to? He has no club, Does not spend on football but gets financial benefit from the game. Yet he has the effrontery and brass-neck to attack those who are spending money on the game.

"He is a Bellytician. Bellyticians are persons who work for financial gains to fill their pot bellies.

"I will urge the President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku to be wary of such characters around him. Such sycophants and bootlickers only walk with their stomach.

"He is just a "bellytician" who brings absolutely nothing to the table."

Takyi Arhin has in the past described critics of the Kurt Okraku regime as persons wearing wooden spectacles who cannot see clearly.