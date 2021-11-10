3 hours ago

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah on Wednesday presented 10 quality chairs to the Library of the GOC.

He said the Library is for students of sports and sports journalists who wish to research on the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah also indicated that the Library will soon be renovated and furnished with more materials to make it attractive for the public.

He announced that schools and students who wish to know much about the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Ghana Olympic Committee and ANOCA can come to the secretariat for enquires.

He said the GOC has chalked many successes but he is not satisfied as he wants to see the nation win gold at the biggest world sporting festivals.

He however commended the Ghana Boxing Federation for always saving the nation with medals, and urged other federations to strive to win medals at the highest level of competition.

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine