1 hour ago

Winger Benjamin Yorke grabbed a brace as Hearts of Oak beat Banana Inn by 5-0 in a friendly played on Tuesday.

It comes 48 hours ahead of their Friday afternoon clash with WAFA in their Matchday 2 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.

The lower-tier side have become Hearts of Oak's regular rivals in friendly games and they came in once again to give the defending champions a good exercise ahead of their WAFA task.

Fredrick Ansah Botwey, Enoch Esubonteng and Victor Aidoo scored a goal each to complete the process for Coach Samuel Boadu.

The Phobians are in title-defence mission after winning everything last season.

They failed to win against Legon Cities in their Premier League opener last Sunday.

They continue to make a journey to Sogakope, where they lost by a goal to nill to WAFA, a team with history of beating the Phobians by 5-0.

But Tuesdays preparatory match gives Coach Boadu the opportunity to sharpen some edges of his team, which has no win in their last 4 premier League matches.

Below is the squad used for the friendly

Richard Atta

Mohammed Fatawu

James Sewornu

Robert Addo Sowah

Raddy Ovouka

Emmanuel Nettey

Frederick Ansah Botwey⚽

Ibrahim Salifu

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Isaac Mensah

Kofi Kordzi

Sub

Benjamin Yorke⚽⚽

Enoch Asubonteng⚽

Victor Aidoo⚽