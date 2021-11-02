Winger Benjamin Yorke grabbed a brace as Hearts of Oak beat Banana Inn by 5-0 in a friendly played on Tuesday.
It comes 48 hours ahead of their Friday afternoon clash with WAFA in their Matchday 2 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.
The lower-tier side have become Hearts of Oak's regular rivals in friendly games and they came in once again to give the defending champions a good exercise ahead of their WAFA task.
Fredrick Ansah Botwey, Enoch Esubonteng and Victor Aidoo scored a goal each to complete the process for Coach Samuel Boadu.
The Phobians are in title-defence mission after winning everything last season.
They failed to win against Legon Cities in their Premier League opener last Sunday.
They continue to make a journey to Sogakope, where they lost by a goal to nill to WAFA, a team with history of beating the Phobians by 5-0.
But Tuesdays preparatory match gives Coach Boadu the opportunity to sharpen some edges of his team, which has no win in their last 4 premier League matches.
Below is the squad used for the friendly
Richard Atta
Mohammed Fatawu
James Sewornu
Robert Addo Sowah
Raddy Ovouka
Emmanuel Nettey
Frederick Ansah Botwey⚽
Ibrahim Salifu
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Isaac Mensah
Kofi Kordzi
Sub
Benjamin Yorke⚽⚽
Enoch Asubonteng⚽
Victor Aidoo⚽
