1 hour ago

Ghana's Bernard Mensah has been named in Besiktas' squad list to face Greek side PAOK Saloniki in the Uefa Champions League 2nd round qualifier. Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas will take on Greek side PAOK in the UEFA Champions League's second qualifying round on Tuesday.

Due to anti-coronavirus measures, all second qualifying round games will be played as single-leg ties. The PAOK-Besiktas match will be held behind closed doors at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki.

Newly acquired players such as Bernard Mensah, Welinton and Fabrice N'Sakala are all in the squad list; Adem Ljajic, Douglas and Isimat Mirin were all left out.