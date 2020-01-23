2 hours ago

Ghanaian forwarded Benard Mensah could not move to Turkish giant Besiktas in the January transfer window due to a failure of a planned swap deal, ghanaguardian has gathered.

According to report in the Turkish media, the Kayserispor midfielder was slated for a Swap with Besiktas' Oğuzhan Özyakup, but the move was rejected by the latter.

Both teams had agreed on the deal that could see Besiktas getting services of Mensah who has been their long time target.

It followed a request by Besiktas to add a player to some cash for the former in order to grab their Ghanaian to their camp.

But the 27-year-old Özyakup is said to have refused to move out of Besiktas. saying he had not interest in playing for Kayserispor.

Earlier report had indicated that Mensah's move could not materialise because coach Robert Prosinecki had blocked the sale of Ghana midfielder.

But according report by m.fotomac.com, an agreement had been reached to have swap deal.

"Kayserispor Vice President and Press Officer Mustafa Tokgöz had confirmed it," the report said

"However, the transfer did not take place since Oğuzhan did not want to wear the yellow-red Jersey"

The midfielder has been on the radar of the Turkish giants ahead of the summer transfer window, with the two clubs meeting to negotiate on the players transfer.

Mensah has been a standout performer for the Red and Yellows after making a permanent switch in the summer.

His performances has seen him attract interest from other big clubs including Galatasaray, who could make a bid in January following the collapse of the move to Besiktas.

The Turkish January transfer window is some few days away to be closed and it not known what will be Besikstas' next move over the Ghabaian.