2 hours ago

Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah seems unperturbed by allegations levelled against her by politician and businessman Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The member of parliament for Assin Central constituency in his latest ‘expose’ slammed Bishop Obinim and disclosed a list of women who have had a sexual encounter with the man of God which includes the actress.

Kennedy’s fresh attack on Obinim was provoked by Florence, who described him as a liar and an adulterous man who has fathered a lot of children outside his marriage.

Appearing on “The Seat” a show on his Net 2 TV station, he went to the extent of dropping names and photos of ladies Bishop Obinim has been sleeping with outside his marriage, to prove that Florence Obinim’s husband does the most when it comes to womanizing.

However, Benedicta seemed unbothered by the accusation.

Shortly after Kennedy’s list went viral on social media, Benedicta took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in the kitchen, jamming to Nigerian star Burna Boy’s hit single “Ye”.

She sang to some of the lyrics of the song which suggests that her focus is on creating wealth and living the best life.