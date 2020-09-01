1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and film producer, Benedicta Gafah, has warmed the hearts of her loyal fans on social media.

The actress has shared lovely photos of herself to her fans.

She shared the photo to mark her birthday on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

In the photos, she proved that her beauty and curvy body are real.

Born on September 1, 1992, she has been featured in both Ghallywood and Kumawood movies.

She has won many awards which include AKM award; Discovery of the Year, Kumawood movie award Actress of the Year and many more.

Check out the photos below: