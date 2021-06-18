1 hour ago

NAPLES, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 11: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Amadou Diambo of SC Pescara controls the ball during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SSC Napoli and Pescara at Stadio San Paolo on September 11, 2020 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Italian side Benevento are keen to make Ghanaian midfielder Amadou Diambou's loan deal from Pescara permanent in the summer transfer window.

The bulky midfielder will cost the relegated Serie A side a paltry 3 million Euros for the central midfielder who was on loan during the 2020/2021 season.

Amadou Dimabou barely played for Benevento in the Serie A last season as he made just a single appearance and lasted six minutes but the club are intent on keeping him as they see the 20 year old as one for the future.

He is expected to help Filipo Inzaghi's side's quick return to the Italian Serie A after suffering relegation in the just ended season.

Benevento could also sweeten the deal by adding players to get their man.

The bulky midfielder came through the ranks at Pescara.