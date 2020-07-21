2 hours ago

German giants Bayern Munich are close to wrapping up a deal for exciting West Ham United Benicio Baker-Boaitey in the coming days.

The 16 year old teenager has snub penning a professional deal with the hammers when he turns 17 in January instead preferring to swap London for Munich.

English born of Ghanaian descent

Baker-Boaitey is off to Germany this week for talks with the Bundesliga giants while another Champions League club has invited him to come inspect their facilities as they look to convince him.

West Ham will have to settle for a £230,000 training compensation fees in what is set to be a major blow.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have all sent scouts to watch the teenage winger, but it’s Bayern that appear to have won the race for his signature.

Baker-Boaitey has been with the Hammers since his schoolboy days, but he no longer sees his future at the club and is keen to join the English kids moving abroad to ply their trades.

He began his youth career at Queens Park Rangers before joining West Ham and making his debut for the under-18s just after turning 15.

Boaitey is eligible to represent either Ghana or England at any level in future.