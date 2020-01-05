1 hour ago

A French-speaking West African nation, Benin has also launched its won Diaspora-targeted program called 'Gate of Return'.

The initiative is aimed at bringing African-Americans back to their roots.

Benin becomes the second country in the subregion to join the course after 'Year of Return' in Ghana was hugely patronised by African-Americans all over the world including the popular celebs.

According to the report of their official website, the Gate of No Return Marathon and Festival will be held in 2020/21 in Benin, West Africa.

The event aims to help heal the wounds that slavery left behind by reconnecting the descendants of those trafficked with their motherland, and to encourage the rediscovery of family roots, history and culture.

Unlike Ghana, however, Benin's 'Gate of Return' is not a year-long event.

Benin’s move follows Nigeria’s recent ‘Door of Return’ announcement and launch.

They have successfully learned something positive from Ghanaians.