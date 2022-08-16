37 minutes ago

Issa Mouhamed from Benin will officiate Ghana’s Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 1st leg qualifier against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium.

He will be assisted by compatriots, Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich (Assistant I), Koudogbo Augustin Augustin Kougbemede (Assistant II) and Dedjinnanchi Tanisla Ahomlanto Dedjinnanchi (Fourth referee).

Prince Kai Saquee and Sanusie Rashid from Sierra Leon will serve as Match Commissioner and Referee Assessor respectively while Christiana Baah works as COVID-19 Officer.

The match is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 16H00.\