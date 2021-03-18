1 hour ago

Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Benjamin Acquah has completed a transfer to Swedish side Helsingbors IF on an initial loan deal.

The 20 year old player will join his new side on an initial loan deal with an option for a three year contract.

He has been a standout player for Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League in an otherwise topsy turvy run for the crabs.

The player scored 5 goals for Ebusua Dwarfs in 16 matches in the first round of the Ghana Premier League winning man of the match awards five times.

Benjamin Acquah will pitch camp with his new side next month when the Swedish Superettan starts.

The talent midfielder is a product of the famed Red Bull Academy in Ghana and was handed an offer from Belgian side KAA Gent last year.

He was handed a Black Stars call up in the initial call up for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.