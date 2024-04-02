24 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Benjamin Acquah showcased his scoring prowess on the opening day of the Swedish Superettan, propelling Helsingborgs IF to a thrilling victory over Gefle IF.

Acquah found the back of the net to contribute to Helsingborg's 3-2 win against Gefle at the Gavlevallen as the 2024 season kicked off in earnest.

The visitors took the lead in the 23rd minute, courtesy of a penalty converted by Swedish forward Taylor Silverholt.

Shortly after, Acquah, at 23 years old, doubled Helsingborgs' advantage, capitalizing on a pass from Wilhelm Loeper.

Although midfielder Adrian Edqvist pulled one back for Gefle just two minutes into the second half, Loeper restored Helsingborgs' two-goal lead from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Despite Edqvist's second goal for Gefle in the 76th minute, Helsingborgs held on for a hard-fought victory.

Acquah, formerly of Ebusua Dwarfs, demonstrated his value to Helsingborgs last season with 27 appearances and two goals.