3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Acquah was instrumental in Helsingborg's 3-1 victory over Skövde AIK in the Swedish Superettan on Saturday afternoon.

This win was notable as it marked Helsingborg's first ever triumph against Skövde AIK, who had previously defeated them twice and drawn once.

Helsingborg dominated the match with superior possession and a higher number of shots on target. Acquah, who played the full 90 minutes, was a key figure in the team’s performance.

Despite Skövde AIK's Hugo Engström opening the scoring in the 28th minute, Acquah played a pivotal role in Helsingborg's comeback.

He combined brilliantly with Adrian Svanbäck to assist Dennis Olsson for the equalizer.

Just before halftime, Olsson's corner kick was headed into the net by Jon Birkfeldt, giving Helsingborg the lead.

Two minutes later, Acquah capitalized on a defensive error to score and extend Helsingborg’s lead to 3-1.

Acquah has been in impressive form this season, contributing three goals and two assists in 19 appearances in the 2024 Swedish Superettan.