24 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kotey has sealed a transfer move to Saudi Arabian side Al- Taqadom FC.

The defensive midfielder has signed a one-year contract with the third-tier Saudi Arabian side.

He joins his new club on a free transfer after leaving Egyptian Premier League side Eastern Company.

Afutu joined Egyptian Premier League side Eastern Company FC last year but in June the club parted ways with the midfield hardman.

The defensive midfielder made a platry eight appearances for his Egyptian side as he failed to cement a place in the team.

He departed Hearts of Oak on a free transfer after helping the club lift the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

He joins former Hearts colleague, Bernard Arthur at his new club as they bid to aid Al-Taqadom return to the Saudi second-tier at the end of the 2022-23 season.