8 hours ago

Embattled Assistant Commissioner of Police (retired) Benjamin Agordzo has endorsed the appointment of COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

On July 17, President Akufo-Addo appointed COP Yohuno as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations.

Critics have raised concerns about the timing of the appointment, suggesting it might prompt further changes in the police hierarchy.

However, speaking to JoyNews on July 19, the former police officer stated that there is nothing wrong with the president’s appointment.

He argued that, COP Yohuno would play a different role and relieve the IGP of pressure.

“There is no duplication here at all. It doesn’t mean that Mr Yohuno is going to take Director General Operations job, no. But he goes wide, his supervisory work is expanded.”

“When he was Director General of Administration he was doing routine work, routine work of signing documents and giving directives generally through the IGP. But those departments were not reporting to him directly. Which means that the Inspector General of Police may be doing too much and so when he is not there it becomes a challenge. So, this time round the IGP could be a bit relieved and his work could be much more effective,” he added.

He said this role was not novel and will help reduce the current work load on the IGP.

Speaking to assertions that this could be linked to the IGP leaked tape saga, ACP Agordzo said the two have nothing in common.

He said the President has the authority to appoint and remove officials and that the President was only performing his duty.

ACP Agordzo advised individuals to desist from reading too much into some of these appointments.