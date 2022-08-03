1 hour ago

Ghanaian athlete, Benjamin Azamati came very close to winning a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - England.

The former University of Ghana student finished 4th with a time of 10.16s after missing a bronze medal to Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeokoon by a whisker.

He qualified for the finals of the 100 meters race after finishing third in the semi-finals with a time of 10.18s

"I admit I have problems with poor start and it's something that has gotten into my head "I think I need a psychologist. Ferdinand Omanyala won the race and I can say he's a great athlete. It always feel good to race with such a talent," he told AshesGyamera