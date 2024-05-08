41 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng scored despite Al Ittihad Alexandria's 4-1 loss to Al Ahly SC on Tuesday evening, netting a consolation goal that highlighted his ongoing strong performance this season.

The match was anticipated to be challenging for Al Ittihad Alexandria, considering the historical head-to-head record heavily favored Al Ahly SC, boasting 17 wins compared to Al Ittihad Alexandria's mere 2 victories, along with 5 draws.

As expected, Al Ahly SC dominated possession and unleashed more shots towards goal throughout the game.

Boateng entered the field as a substitute in the 46th minute, stepping in for Abdelghani Mohamed.

His impact was immediate, as he swiftly found the net with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 58th minute, assisted by Omar El Wahsh.

Despite Boateng's contribution, Al Ahly SC emerged victorious, claiming all three points. Wessam Abou Ali opened the scoring with a penalty in the 28th minute, followed by Reda Slim's left-footed strike from outside the box in the 32nd minute.

Omar Kamal extended Al Ahly SC's lead with a goal in the 42nd minute, before Mahmoud Kahraba sealed the victory with another successful penalty in the 65th minute.

Boateng's remarkable form this season is evident through his consistent performances, having made 18 appearances, scoring six goals, and providing two assists in the league.