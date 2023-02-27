2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker, Benjamin Bernard Boateng was on the score sheet for his Egyptian side Smouha in their match day 20 clash against Haras El Hodoud on Sunday afternoon.

The striker who has found it difficult to break into the starting lineup had to buy his time on the substitute's bench but he made his presence felt with the little game time offered him.

Smouha defeated their opponents Haras El Hodoud in what was an entirely one-sided contest by 3-0.

Hossan Hassan gave the host Smouha a two-goal advantage in the 12th and 87th minute of the game before Ghanaian striker Benjamin Bernard Boateng added gloss to the scoreline.

The former Elmina Sharks striker came on with minutes to end the game before he netted deep into stoppage time.

Benjamin Bernard Boateng now has three goals in the Egyptian Premier League this season after making 18 appearances.