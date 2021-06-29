44 minutes ago

Benjamin Dablaa emerged winner of the Men’s Group A category of the 2021 Head of State Golf Tournament held at Achimota Golf Club on Saturday.

He scored a handicap of 8, over gross of 74 and net of 64 points.

Second place went to Thairu Ndungu who scored a handicap of 11 with a gross of 77 and net of 66, while Carl Brew-Aidoo took the third position over a handicap of 8, grossing 78 and net of 70 points.

Fourth position was taken by Ryan Sicogh who had handicap 8, grossing 78 and netting 70 points and fifth went to Madji Joher getting a handicap of 3, gross of 74 and net of 71 points.

The Men’s Group B trophy went to Mr. Ben Barth who also scored a handicap of 13, grossing 81 and 63 points net, second place went to Benjamin Adu Owusu who had a handicap of 13, grossing 82 and net of 67, while the third position went to Nash Antwi with a handicap of 21, gross of 93 and net of 72 points, fourth position was taken by Leslie Nelson who scored a handicap of 15, grossing 37 and 72 points and fifth went to Ricus Terblanche with handicap 18, gross of 90 and 72 net points.

The Ladies top prize went to Suzanne Burah with 22 handicap, 93 gross and 71 net points, Konadu Agyeman was second with 36 handicap, 109 gross and 73 net points, while third position went to Joy Arkutu who scored 17 handicap, 90 gross and 73 points.

With the Auxilary Prizes, the longest drive went to Yaw Afriyie and Liticia Amponsah - Mensah respectively.

Closest to the pin prize was taken by Harold Agbenu and Mercy Werner respectively.

The Head of State Golf event was well attended by personalities including the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif.

He commended the splendid organisation and congratulated the winners.

The third in the series was under the distinguished auspices of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

This year's event had as its theme, TRANSFORMING THE NATION THROUGH GOLF, in addition to being in honour of the President, and designed to bring together the Executive arm of Government and leaders of Corporate Ghana to aligning bringing ideas for national development.

The event was powered by the Ghana Golf Association and North Western Solutions, with sponsorship from GNPC, SSNIT, GGBL, GCB, Volkswagen (VW), Tills Beach Resort, Ozone, NPA and Ghana Airports.

The rest are Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort, GOIL, Ghana Cocoa Board, Integrity Car Solutions, Cal Bank, SIC, Johnnie Walker, Labadi Beach Hotel, APHRO and Special Ice.

By Sammy Heywood Okine