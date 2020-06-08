2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh and his Black teammates at Sparta Prague have also joined the #BlackLivesMatter and other groups pressing for social reforms and fighting against racism in America and the World over.

Over the last few weeks violent protest has swept through various states in America as thousands have poured onto the street to demonstrate against the callous and deliberate murder of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis in the USA.

Footballers and Sportmen and women from around the world have displayed solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and other pressure groups pushing for the eradication of structural racism in America.

Footballers of Sparta Prague also symbolically joined the protests against racism and violence. Benjamin Tetteh, Costa, Guelor Canga and Cameroonian International Georges Mandjeck have published a joint photo rejecting racism.

Benjamin Tetteh was on target for his Czech side over the weekend as they beat Bohemians 1 nil away.

