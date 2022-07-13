1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is heading to English Championship side Hull City after the club in principle agreed on a deal with his Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

Tetteh is understood to have edged closer to a move to the MKM Stadium in recent days after fresh negotiations with owner Acun Ilicali and Arveladze, and will join Columbian forward Oscar Estupinan.

Hull City have been working hard to add firepower to their ranks after the struggles of last season, and Tetteh will likely arrive in East Yorkshire having opted to leave the stricken Turkish side following their relegation from the Super Lig - last term he netted seven times in 26 outings.

Ilicali had previously held talks with Tetteh earlier in the window but has since rekindled his interest in the ex-Sparta Prague, Standard Liege, Slovacko and Bohemians forward.

Tetteh is attracting interest from the likes of Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor and Başakşehir while Saudi based side Al Hilal has been credited with a 3.8 million euro move for the giant striker.

The Ghanaian striker had a good season for his side as he scored 7 goals in 26 matches in the Turkish Superlig but his goals were not enough to prevent the club from suffering relegation.

Tetteh will be hoping to move on from the relegated club as he looks to secure a place in Ghana's team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.