36 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh provided two assists for his Hull City side but it was not enough as they lost to West Bromwich Albion by 5-2.

It was the first win for the baggies in the championship this season despite playing very well.

Stunning long-range strikes from John Swift and Darnell Furlong helped West Brom coast to their first Championship win of the season as they ended Hull City's unbeaten league start in fine style.

The Baggies, in the bottom three prior to kick-off, struggled to create chances early on and could easily have trailed but were ahead at the break through Callum Elder's unfortunate own goal.

Steve Bruce's increasingly confident side doubled their lead within three minutes of the restart, Swift lashing home his second goal of the season from the edge of the box before Furlong made it 3-0 with another sumptuous long-range shot.

Karlan Grant added a fourth from the penalty spot and, in between an Oscar Estupinan close-range double for Hull, Dara O'Shea's simple finish ensured the hosts secured a sixth consecutive success against the Tigers.

The Ghanaian striker joined the Championship side from Yeni Maltyaspor this summer but is yet to score but has been very influential.