Ghanaian striker Benjamin scored his first goal for his Turkish side since returning from injury on Thursday night in a Turkish Cup game between his side Yeni Malatyaspor and Akhisarspor.

It was a hard fought victory but the home side prevailed in a 3-1 win in a game that traveled into extra time.

There was nothing to separate both sides after 90 minutes as the match went into extra time of which they played two halves of 15 minutes each.

Benjamin Tetteh had been sidelined for his sides two previous matches with a thigh muscle rapture which forced him to miss the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa last month.

He came from the bench for teammate Walter Bwalya in the 61st minute and scored in the 95th minute of extra time before another Ghanaian winger Haqi Osman also added the second goal in the 114th minute.

Munir Choauiar added the third for Yeni before Celik reduced the deficit from the spot .

Benjamin Tetteh who has been on a good run of form has taken his tally to six goals this season in all competitions.

The former Dreams FC striker signed permanently for Yeni Malatayaspor on a four year deal after being on loan from Czech side Sparta Prague.

He has been capped three times after making his Ghana debut in October.