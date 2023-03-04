3 hours ago

Ghana and Hull City striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his first goal for his championship club on Friday night in their 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Ghanaian striker got onto a long ball in the box and turned sharply and aimed a strike toward the top right corner despite Josh Griffiths' best attempts he could only finger-tip the ball into the net.

Hull doubled their lead after the break with a Dara O'Shea own goal - and Albion could not find a way past home goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they suffered a fourth league defeat in seven games.

It has been a difficult time for the Ghanaian striker since joining the tigers in the summer from Turkish side Yeni Malatayspor and the last few weeks have been torrid with the demise of his friend and compatriot Christian Atsu who was a victim in the February 6 Turkey/Syria earthquake.

Injuries have been a source of concern for the bulky target man but he now seems to have put his injury woes behind him.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian striker scored his first goal for Hull City in 14 matches this season.