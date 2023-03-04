1 hour ago

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior says he is delighted that his Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh scored his first goal for the club on Friday night.

The Ghanaian striker got onto a long ball in the box and turned sharply and aimed a strike toward the top right corner despite Josh Griffiths' best attempts he could only finger-tip the ball into the net.

Hull doubled their lead after the break with a Dara O'Shea own goal - and Albion could not find a way past home goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they suffered a fourth league defeat in seven games.

"I just got the feeling that Oscar Estupinan's energy levels were a bit low last week so I decided to make that change and Benji's goal was a cracker. Left footer in the far stanch. He's done it in training so for him to do it on such a big night I was delighted for him."

Benjamin Tetteh played in Turkey till he left Yeni Malatayspor last summer for Hull City but has struggled at the English side with injuries and poor form his bane.

He scored his first goal for the club in 14 league appearances on Friday night in their 2-0 win over Wes Brom.