5 hours ago

Former Aduana Stars forward Benjamin Tweneboah has come forward to defend the widespread departure of players from Ghana's domestic leagues.

The exodus, he explains, is primarily driven by the lack of financial incentives within the local scene.

The Ghana Premier League has seen a decline in both its standard and the performance of its teams in African competitions due to this mass migration of talent.

Many players, after showcasing their abilities locally, seek opportunities abroad—whether in other African countries or Europe—in pursuit of better financial rewards.

Ghana is now recognized as one of the leading exporters of footballers, a trend fueled by the low wages offered in the domestic league.

Tweneboah highlighted this issue in an interview with Kessben FM: "If our league was lucrative enough, no local player would leave the country and go to Benin to ply their football trade.

But because there’s no money in the league, the local players will keep leaving."

He further shared his personal experience, noting that his salary in Benin was double what he earned in the Ghana Premier League.

"We, the players, need money now hence our exodus. Life after football is very important.

If you are a player and you don’t build your own house or you don’t pay your rent on time, your landlord will eject you when your rent is due despite you being popular or famous as a footballer," Tweneboah added.

Currently working on a personal project, Tweneboah expressed pride in his progress and remains hopeful about his future prospects. "I’m looking forward to another big move so I can complete the project," he concluded.